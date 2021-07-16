-
-
Michael Gellerman shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Michael Gellerman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Gellerman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Gellerman to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Gellerman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Gellerman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gellerman to even for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Gellerman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Gellerman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gellerman to even-par for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Gellerman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
-
-