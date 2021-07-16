In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Matt Every hit 2 of 8 fairways and 4 of 10 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Every finished his day tied for 129th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Every chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Every to even-par for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

Every his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a three-putt for double bogey, bringing Every to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Every hit his 216 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Every to 3 over for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Every's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Every's 115 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 4 over for the round.

At the 392-yard par-4 first, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 5 over for the round.