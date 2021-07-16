-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Trainer hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Martin Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Martin Trainer to even for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Trainer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Trainer had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Trainer hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Trainer to even for the round.
