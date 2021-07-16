-
Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 279 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Hubbard had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
On the 392-yard par-4 first, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 third, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
