Mark Anderson rebounds from poor front in second round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Mark Anderson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Anderson finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Mark Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mark Anderson to 1 under for the round.
Anderson got a double bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Anderson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Anderson's 113 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to even-par for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Anderson hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.
