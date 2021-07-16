-
Luke List posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the second round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke List hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free. List finished his day tied for 4th at 11 under with Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, and Brian Stuard; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; and Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Luke List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, List had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, List's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 4 under for the round.
