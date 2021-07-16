-
-
Lee Hodges comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
-
Highlights
Lee Hodges makes birdie on No. 16 at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Lee Hodges makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Lee Hodges hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hodges finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 392-yard par-4 first, Lee Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 187-yard par-3 second, Hodges missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hodges to 1 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 over for the round.
At the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hodges to 2 over for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to even for the round.
Hodges got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Hodges chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to 1 under for the round.
-
-