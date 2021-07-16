-
Kris Ventura putts himself to an even-par second round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Kris Ventura hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ventura finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Kris Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kris Ventura to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Ventura hit his 211 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
Ventura missed the green on his first shot on the 191-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.
Ventura got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to even-par for the round.
