-
-
Kiradech Aphibarnrat putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 77th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kiradech Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.
Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Aphibarnrat's 160 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 5 under for the round.
-
-