Kevin Tway shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Tway hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tway had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Tway's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Tway hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Tway to 1 under for the round.
