Kevin Stadler shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Kevin Stadler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stadler finished his day tied for 101st at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stadler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Stadler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Stadler hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to even-par for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Stadler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stadler to even for the round.
Stadler got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 1 over for the round.
