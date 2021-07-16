-
Ken Duke finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Ken Duke hit 13 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Duke finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Duke got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Duke to 1 over for the round.
Duke got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duke to 2 over for the round.
At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Duke hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duke to 1 over for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Duke hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duke to even-par for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Duke reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duke to 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Duke had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duke to even for the round.
