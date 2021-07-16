-
K.J. Choi posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the second round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
K.J. Choi hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Choi finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-5 11th, K.J. Choi's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved K.J. Choi to 1 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Choi reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Choi hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 3 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Choi had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Choi to 4 under for the round.
