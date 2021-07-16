-
-
Josh Teater posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
-
Interviews
Josh Teater on his start in golf before Barbasol
Prior to the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Kentucky native Josh Teater talks about growing up as an athlete and how he started playing golf.
Josh Teater hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Teater finished his day tied for 22nd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Josh Teater had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Josh Teater to 3 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Teater reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 4 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Teater chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 5 under for the round.
-
-