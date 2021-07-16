-
-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
-
Highlights
Joseph Bramlett's nice wedge to set up birdie at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Joseph Bramlett hits his 89-yard wedge to 7 feet and birdies the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 2nd at 12 under with Ryan Armour; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
Bramlett got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Bramlett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Bramlett's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Bramlett's 119 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Bramlett had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 5 under for the round.
-
-