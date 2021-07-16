  • Joseph Bramlett shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Joseph Bramlett hits his 89-yard wedge to 7 feet and birdies the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Joseph Bramlett's nice wedge to set up birdie at Barbasol

    In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Joseph Bramlett hits his 89-yard wedge to 7 feet and birdies the par-4 18th hole.