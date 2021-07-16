-
Jonathan Byrd finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Jonathan Byrd hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 316 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Byrd chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
Byrd tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Byrd to even for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Byrd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Byrd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Byrd's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Byrd to even for the round.
