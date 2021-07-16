-
-
Johnson Wagner putts himself to an even-par second round of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Johnson Wagner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wagner finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Johnson Wagner chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Johnson Wagner at even-par for the round.
Wagner got a double bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wagner to 1 over for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Wagner chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to even for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Wagner hit his 210 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Wagner to 2 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wagner to 1 under for the round.
Wagner got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wagner to even-par for the round.
-
-