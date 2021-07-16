-
John Senden putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Senden hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Senden finished his day tied for 101st at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 392-yard par-4 first, John Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving John Senden to 1 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Senden's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Senden got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 3 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Senden chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 2 over for the round.
