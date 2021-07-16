-
John Rollins finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, John Rollins hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rollins finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Rollins got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rollins to 1 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Rollins had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rollins to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Rollins hit his 86 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rollins to 1 over for the round.
Rollins got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rollins to 2 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rollins reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rollins to even-par for the round.
