John Pak shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
Highlights
John Pak makes birdie on No. 11 at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, John Pak makes a birdie putt on the par-5 11th hole.
John Pak hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pak finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 462-yard par-4 third, Pak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pak to 1 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 2 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Pak hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 1 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Pak chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pak to even for the round.
Pak got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pak to 1 over for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Pak's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Pak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pak to 1 over for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Pak's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
