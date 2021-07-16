-
John Merrick shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, John Merrick hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Merrick finished his day tied for 120th at 3 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Merrick reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 392-yard par-4 first, Merrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merrick to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Merrick's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merrick to even-par for the round.
Merrick got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merrick to 1 over for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Merrick got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Merrick to 2 over for the round.
