John Huh putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, John Huh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Huh finished his day tied for 77th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, John Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Huh chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Huh at 1 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Huh hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.
After a 251 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Huh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.
