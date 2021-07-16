-
John Daly rebounds from poor front in second round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, John Daly hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Daly finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
John Daly got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving John Daly to 1 over for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Daly had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daly to even-par for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Daly reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daly to 1 under for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Daly hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daly to 2 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Daly chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daly to even for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Daly's 152 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daly to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Daly chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daly to 2 under for the round.
