Jim Herman shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Jim Herman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 31st at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 10th, Herman's 152 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Herman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 third, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Herman had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
