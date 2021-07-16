-
Jason Dufner shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Dufner knocks in birdie putt at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Jason Dufner makes a birdie putt on the par-5 5th hole.
Jason Dufner hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 22nd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Dufner chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Dufner's tee shot went 183 yards to the fringe and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
