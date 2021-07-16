-
-
Jason Bohn shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Jason Bohn hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Bohn finished his day tied for 22nd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Bohn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to 1 over for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Bohn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Bohn's 155 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bohn to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bohn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to 2 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bohn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Bohn hit his 101 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bohn to 4 under for the round.
-
-