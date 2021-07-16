-
James Hahn putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
James Hahn hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, James Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving James Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
