-
-
J.T. Poston delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
-
Highlights
J.T. Poston makes birdie on No. 8 at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
J.T. Poston hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Poston finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, J.T. Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Poston hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poston had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Poston chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 6 under for the round.
-
-