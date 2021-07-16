  • J.T. Poston delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Barbasol Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
    Highlights

    J.T. Poston makes birdie on No. 8 at Barbasol

    In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.