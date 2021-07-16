-
-
J.J. Spaun shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Spaun's 144 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.
Spaun his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to 3 under for the round.
-
-