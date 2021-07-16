-
J.J. Henry shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, J.J. Henry hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Henry finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 287 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Henry chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Henry's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Henry got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Henry's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Henry hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Henry chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Henry to 4 under for the round.
