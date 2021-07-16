Hunter Mahan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Mahan finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Mahan had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Mahan's 136 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 2 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Mahan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mahan hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Mahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mahan to 2 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Mahan's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Mahan had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Mahan's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 3 under for the round.