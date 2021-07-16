-
Hudson Swafford finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Hudson Swafford hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Swafford got a double bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Swafford got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Swafford to 2 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Swafford chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
Swafford stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 191-yard par-3 16th. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.
