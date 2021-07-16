-
-
Henrik Norlander shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
Henrik Norlander hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 22nd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to even for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Norlander had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
-
-