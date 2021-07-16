-
Greyson Sigg shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Greyson Sigg hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Sigg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to even for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Sigg had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Sigg hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
Sigg got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Sigg's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Sigg's 122 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 eighth, Sigg chipped in his sixth shot, scoring a bogey. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
