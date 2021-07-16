-
Greg Chalmers shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Greg Chalmers hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 31st at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Chalmers got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 1 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Chalmers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chalmers to even-par for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 third, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 1 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to even for the round.
Chalmers hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
