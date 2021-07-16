-
Grayson Murray shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Grayson Murray hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Murray hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Murray to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Murray's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.
Murray tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Murray to 1 under for the round.
