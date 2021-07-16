-
George McNeill shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
George McNeill hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. McNeill finished his day tied for 101st at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, McNeill reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, McNeill chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNeill to even for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, McNeill reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 10th, McNeill had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNeill to even-par for the round.
After a 246 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 12th, McNeill chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNeill to 1 over for the round.
McNeill got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to 2 over for the round.
