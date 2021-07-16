-
Fabián Gómez shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Fabián Gómez hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Gómez had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 187-yard par-3 second, Gómez missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Gómez to 2 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Gómez had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to even for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Gómez chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.
