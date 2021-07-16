-
Eric Axley shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Eric Axley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Axley finished his day tied for 101st at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Axley's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Axley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Axley to even-par for the round.
Axley got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Axley to 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Axley's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Axley's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
