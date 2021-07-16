-
Dominic Bozzelli putts himself to a 7-under 65 in second round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Dominic Bozzelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Bozzelli finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the par-5 fifth, Dominic Bozzelli chipped in his third shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Dominic Bozzelli to 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Bozzelli chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 3 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Bozzelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 62-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 4 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Bozzelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bozzelli to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Bozzelli's 155 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bozzelli to 6 under for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Bozzelli reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and put Bozzelli at 7 under for the round.
