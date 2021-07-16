In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Derek Ernst hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Ernst finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Ernst's 94 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Ernst's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Ernst had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Ernst chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Ernst chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ernst to 3 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Ernst reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 4 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Ernst's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Ernst chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Ernst had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ernst to 5 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Ernst reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 6 under for the round.