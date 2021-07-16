-
Denny McCarthy finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 101st at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, McCarthy's 165 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, McCarthy's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, McCarthy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCarthy at 1 under for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even-par for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
