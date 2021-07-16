-
-
Davis Thompson shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
-
Highlights
Davis Thompson makes a birdie on No. 17 at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Davis Thompson makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Davis Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 31st at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Thompson's 86 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Thompson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Thompson had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Thompson's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Thompson's 99 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
-
-