-
-
Davis Riley shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
-
Highlights
Davis Riley sinks a 14-foot birdie putt at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Davis Riley makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Davis Riley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 187-yard par-3 second, Riley missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Riley to even for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Riley's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Riley had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.
-
-