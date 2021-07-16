-
David Pastore putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Pastore hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pastore finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 443-yard par-4 10th, David Pastore reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put David Pastore at 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Pastore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pastore to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Pastore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pastore to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Pastore had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pastore to 4 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Pastore chipped in his third shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Pastore to 6 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Pastore's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
