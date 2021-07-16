-
David Lingmerth shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Lingmerth hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Lingmerth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Lingmerth had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.
