In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, David Hearn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hearn finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, David Hearn's 133 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved David Hearn to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hearn had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Hearn chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Hearn's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hearn's 180 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Hearn had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hearn to 5 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Hearn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hearn to 6 under for the round.

Hearn got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hearn to 5 under for the round.