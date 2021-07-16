-
David Gazzolo shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 16, 2021
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, David Gazzolo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gazzolo finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gazzolo reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gazzolo to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Gazzolo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gazzolo to 2 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Gazzolo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gazzolo to 3 under for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Gazzolo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gazzolo to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Gazzolo's 99 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gazzolo to 3 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Gazzolo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gazzolo to 4 under for the round.
