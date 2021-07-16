-
Daniel Chopra putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Daniel Chopra hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chopra finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a tee shot onto the 187-yard par-3 green second, Daniel Chopra suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Chopra's 183 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chopra to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Chopra hit an approach shot from 271 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chopra to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Chopra had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chopra to 2 under for the round.
