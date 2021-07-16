-
-
D.J. Trahan shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, D.J. Trahan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 516-yard par-5 15th, Trahan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Trahan to even-par for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Trahan's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Trahan's 120 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to even for the round.
At the 392-yard par-4 first, Trahan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Trahan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Trahan to 1 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Trahan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Trahan to 2 over for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
-
-